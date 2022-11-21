GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Just Got Our Attention

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -6.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.87. The company’s stock price has collected -19.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that GoodRx Had Good News. Why the Stock’s Rally Faded.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is $2.6 above the current price. GDRX currently public float of 75.59M and currently shorts hold a 15.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 2.16M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went down by -19.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.32% and a quarterly performance of -23.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for GoodRx Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.67% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -56.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GDRX, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on September 07th of the current year.

GDRX Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -19.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -85.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Slutsky Andrew, who sale 35,829 shares at the price of $32.40 back on Jan 03. After this action, Slutsky Andrew now owns 2,884,529 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc., valued at $1,160,796 using the latest closing price.

Idea Men, LLC, the 10% Owner of GoodRx Holdings Inc., sale 2,600 shares at $33.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Idea Men, LLC is holding 0 shares at $85,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+89.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -3.39. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.42.