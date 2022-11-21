Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) went down by -1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.24. The company’s stock price has collected -2.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :NU) Right Now?

NU currently public float of 3.13B and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NU was 31.11M shares.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

NU’s Market Performance

NU stocks went down by -2.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.37% and a quarterly performance of -4.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for Nu Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.63% for NU stocks with a simple moving average of -20.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NU reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for NU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to NU, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

NU Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw -53.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.28 for the present operating margin

+63.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -11.91. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.