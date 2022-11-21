Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/05/22 that Lumen on Track for Lowest Close Since 1991 as Analyst Cites Risks to Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LUMN) Right Now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

LUMN currently public float of 1.02B and currently shorts hold a 14.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUMN was 19.88M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN stocks went down by -7.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.39% and a quarterly performance of -45.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Lumen Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.28% for LUMN stocks with a simple moving average of -41.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUMN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LUMN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LUMN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUMN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LUMN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUMN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

LUMN Trading at -19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw -53.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from CLONTZ STEVEN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.31 back on Nov 11. After this action, CLONTZ STEVEN T now owns 335,029 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $31,550 using the latest closing price.

Bejar Martha Helena, the Director of Lumen Technologies Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $6.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Bejar Martha Helena is holding 101,430 shares at $79,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.