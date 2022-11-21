Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.87. The company’s stock price has collected -12.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Hanesbrands Gets Hit With a Double Downgrade

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE :HBI) Right Now?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBI is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.80, which is -$0.01 below the current price. HBI currently public float of 345.65M and currently shorts hold a 14.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBI was 9.26M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI stocks went down by -12.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly performance of -29.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Hanesbrands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.35% for HBI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

HBI Trading at -10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -59.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Preston Tracy M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Preston Tracy M now owns 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $28,065 using the latest closing price.

Johnson James C, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Johnson James C is holding 26,913 shares at $18,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.67 for the present operating margin

+39.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at +7.66. Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.