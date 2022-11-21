Coupang Inc. (CPNG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.65. The company’s stock price has collected 2.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Coupang Posts a Narrower Loss. The Stock Soars as It Gets an Upgrade to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE :CPNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Coupang Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.63, which is $4.17 above the current price. CPNG currently public float of 1.58B and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPNG was 6.94M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG stocks went up by 2.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.33% and a quarterly performance of 15.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Coupang Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.51% for CPNG stocks with a simple moving average of 15.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $27.80 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPNG reach a price target of $16.40. The rating they have provided for CPNG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CPNG, setting the target price at $18.50 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

CPNG Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +23.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.68. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw -32.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $19.24 back on Nov 15. After this action, GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC now owns 71,001,928 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $11,544,000 using the latest closing price.

GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, the Director of Coupang Inc., sale 1,250,000 shares at $18.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC is holding 71,601,928 shares at $22,675,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.51 for the present operating margin

+16.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -8.38. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.