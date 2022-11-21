Can HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Remain Competitive?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) went down by -7.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s stock price has collected 15.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc. (NYSE :HUYA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for HUYA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.42, which is $1.62 above the current price. HUYA currently public float of 89.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUYA was 1.15M shares.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA stocks went up by 15.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.22% and a quarterly performance of -17.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.95% for HUYA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.64% for HUYA stocks with a simple moving average of -32.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $3.60 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUYA reach a price target of $2.90, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for HUYA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HUYA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

HUYA Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares surge +35.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA rose by +15.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -63.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.69 for the present operating margin

+14.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at +5.14. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.