Why SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $389.71. The company’s stock price has collected 5.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that SolarEdge Stock Tumbles. Why Analysts Think the Pain Will Be Over Soon.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 146.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 1.23.

SEDG currently public float of 55.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 1.11M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went up by 5.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.01% and a quarterly performance of -0.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.47% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $260 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SEDG, setting the target price at $389 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

SEDG Trading at 20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +51.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.54. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $290.46 back on Nov 15. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 157,248 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $726,160 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $250.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Adest Meir is holding 159,748 shares at $625,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.