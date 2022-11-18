We Analyzed the Future Direction of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (ATAT), Here is What We Found

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ATAT) went up by 30.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.05.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ :ATAT) Right Now?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ATAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.47 x from its present earnings ratio.

ATAT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float. Today, the average trading volume of ATAT was 1.37M shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.37% for ATAT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.37% for the last 200 days.

ATAT Trading at 15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +15.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares saw 15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.