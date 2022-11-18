Wall Street Pummels Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) After Recent Earnings Report

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went up by 4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 13.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ :ABUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 2.21.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.40, which is $2.59 above the current price. ABUS currently public float of 109.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABUS was 826.84K shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS stocks went up by 13.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.18% and a quarterly performance of 23.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.69% for ABUS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABUS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABUS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ABUS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ABUS Trading at 27.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +35.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw -27.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABUS starting from Sofia Michael J., who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sofia Michael J. now owns 1,303,403 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, valued at $1,018,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -32.30 for asset returns.