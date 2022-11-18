Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.76. The company’s stock price has collected 5.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE :MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MODG is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.91, which is $12.18 above the current price. MODG currently public float of 152.65M and currently shorts hold a 8.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MODG was 1.67M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG stocks went up by 5.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.88% and a quarterly performance of -11.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.20% for MODG stocks with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $29 based on the research report published on October 10th of the current year 2022.

MODG Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw -23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.78 for the present operating margin

+35.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +10.28. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.