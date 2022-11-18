The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.24. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ :LSXMA) Right Now?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.11, which is $14.19 above the current price. LSXMA currently public float of 94.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSXMA was 670.42K shares.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

LSXMA stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.28% and a quarterly performance of 1.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for LSXMA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $56 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.96. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, who sale 259 shares at the price of $31.34 back on Nov 07. After this action, Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant now owns 965 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $8,118 using the latest closing price.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the 10% Owner of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, purchase 1,000 shares at $29.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL is holding 30,000 shares at $29,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.