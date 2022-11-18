The Chart for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s stock price has collected 3.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ :ACVA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $12.79, which is $4.59 above the current price. ACVA currently public float of 113.11M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACVA was 1.30M shares.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACVA stocks went up by 3.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.22% and a quarterly performance of 7.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for ACV Auctions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for ACVA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACVA reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ACVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ACVA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

ACVA Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw -54.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Chamoun George, who sale 91,465 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Nov 01. After this action, Chamoun George now owns 220,559 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $840,792 using the latest closing price.

Chamoun George, the Chief Executive Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 84,841 shares at $9.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Chamoun George is holding 220,559 shares at $774,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -10.70 for asset returns.