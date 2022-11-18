Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went down by -2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.57. The company’s stock price has collected -6.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Verisk to Sell Energy-Analytics Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $188.47, which is $18.24 above the current price. VRSK currently public float of 154.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 854.23K shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went down by -6.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.51% and a quarterly performance of -15.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Verisk Analytics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.78% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of -8.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $170 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to VRSK, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

VRSK Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.54. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw -25.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Vaughan Therese M, who sale 932 shares at the price of $192.30 back on Sep 09. After this action, Vaughan Therese M now owns 13,021 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $179,224 using the latest closing price.

Beckles Kathy Card, the EVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Sec of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 429 shares at $200.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Beckles Kathy Card is holding 6,102 shares at $85,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.93 for the present operating margin

+51.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +22.22. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.