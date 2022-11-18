Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s stock price has collected 1.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGI is at 1.09.

MGI currently public float of 89.28M and currently shorts hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGI was 589.27K shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

MGI stocks went up by 1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.71% and a quarterly performance of 3.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.70% for MoneyGram International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.17% for MGI stocks with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MGI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MGI Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGI starting from Greenwald Adrianna E., who sale 8,825 shares at the price of $10.67 back on Mar 07. After this action, Greenwald Adrianna E. now owns 265,137 shares of MoneyGram International Inc., valued at $94,163 using the latest closing price.

Villareal Andres, the Chief Compliance Officer of MoneyGram International Inc., sale 13,804 shares at $10.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Villareal Andres is holding 516,440 shares at $147,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.04 for the present operating margin

+42.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at -2.95. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.