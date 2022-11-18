Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ :HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is at 0.85.

HLIT currently public float of 102.50M and currently shorts hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLIT was 1.61M shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.19% and a quarterly performance of 21.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.02% for HLIT stocks with a simple moving average of 31.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HLIT, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 6,040 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Nov 16. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 434,578 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $81,008 using the latest closing price.

Haltmayer Neven, the SVP, Video R&D of Harmonic Inc., sale 25,053 shares at $13.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Haltmayer Neven is holding 168,362 shares at $348,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.