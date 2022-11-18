Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Euronav NV (EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) went up by 2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s stock price has collected 7.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE :EURN) Right Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.01 x from its present earnings ratio.

EURN currently public float of 120.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EURN was 1.18M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stocks went up by 7.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.37% and a quarterly performance of 23.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Euronav NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.85% for EURN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EURN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for EURN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to EURN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

EURN Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +16.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Euronav NV saw 128.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.