Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.98. The company’s stock price has collected -8.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Fast-Acting Depression Drug Wins FDA Approval. Axsome Stock Is Flying.

Is It Worth Investing in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXSM is at 1.76.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $100.91, which is $46.74 above the current price. AXSM currently public float of 35.41M and currently shorts hold a 17.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXSM was 1.75M shares.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM stocks went down by -8.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.25% and a quarterly performance of -10.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.40% for AXSM stocks with a simple moving average of 32.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $95 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AXSM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

AXSM Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.98. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw 40.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXSM starting from JEFFS ROGER, who purchase 3,950 shares at the price of $37.30 back on Nov 19. After this action, JEFFS ROGER now owns 120,756 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., valued at $147,350 using the latest closing price.

Pizzie Nick, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., purchase 428 shares at $34.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Pizzie Nick is holding 201 shares at $14,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Equity return is now at value -315.20, with -91.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.