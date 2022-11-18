PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) went up by 40.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s stock price has collected 10.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ :PXMD) Right Now?

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.12 x from its present earnings ratio.

PXMD currently public float of 0.75M and currently shorts hold a 25.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXMD was 3.12M shares.

PXMD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.88% for PaxMedica Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.92% for PXMD stocks with a simple moving average of -16.88% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares sank -23.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD rose by +57.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8614. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -68.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Derby Michael, who purchase 95,000 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Aug 30. After this action, Derby Michael now owns 7,336,745 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $498,750 using the latest closing price.

TardiMed Sciences LLC, the 10% Owner of PaxMedica Inc., purchase 95,000 shares at $5.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that TardiMed Sciences LLC is holding 7,336,745 shares at $498,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Equity return is now at value -41.50, with 491.30 for asset returns.