National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE :NNN) Right Now?

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNN is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.66, which is $1.33 above the current price. NNN currently public float of 177.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.07M shares.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.20% and a quarterly performance of -3.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for National Retail Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.29% for NNN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for NNN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NNN, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

NNN Trading at 8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.94. In addition, National Retail Properties Inc. saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from HABICHT KEVIN B, who sale 10,520 shares at the price of $48.06 back on Aug 12. After this action, HABICHT KEVIN B now owns 203,717 shares of National Retail Properties Inc., valued at $505,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.67 for the present operating margin

+67.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Retail Properties Inc. stands at +39.94. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.