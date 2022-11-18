Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.77. The company’s stock price has collected 5.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE :EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 1.64.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

EGY currently public float of 106.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGY was 2.27M shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY stocks went up by 5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly performance of 5.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for VAALCO Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.09% for EGY stocks with a simple moving average of -9.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EGY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

EGY Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 67.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Bain Ronald Y, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $5.55 back on Nov 16. After this action, Bain Ronald Y now owns 24,808 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $23,588 using the latest closing price.

Maxwell George W.M., the Chief Executive Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Maxwell George W.M. is holding 128,840 shares at $111,400 based on the most recent closing price.