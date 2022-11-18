Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for PTC Inc. (PTC)?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) went down by -4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.14. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/07/21 that PTC Is a Software Stock With More Upside

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ :PTC) Right Now?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTC is at 1.18.

PTC currently public float of 105.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTC was 824.14K shares.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.04% and a quarterly performance of 3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for PTC Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for PTC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTC reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for PTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

PTC Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.93. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from VON STAATS AARON C, who sale 9,332 shares at the price of $130.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, VON STAATS AARON C now owns 32,040 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $1,214,669 using the latest closing price.

Moret Blake D., the Director of PTC Inc., sale 11,594 shares at $130.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Moret Blake D. is holding 8,780,644 shares at $1,509,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.01 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at +16.19. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 10.70 for asset returns.