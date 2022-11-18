Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) went up by 11.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.16. The company’s stock price has collected -2.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ADVM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADVM is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.67, which is $3.62 above the current price. ADVM currently public float of 95.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADVM was 428.82K shares.

ADVM’s Market Performance

ADVM stocks went down by -2.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.62% and a quarterly performance of -43.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.35% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.25% for ADVM stocks with a simple moving average of -39.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ADVM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

ADVM Trading at -22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.41%, as shares sank -16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8053. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw -59.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Beckman Richard, who sale 4,272 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Sep 19. After this action, Beckman Richard now owns 39,061 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $4,570 using the latest closing price.

Soparkar Peter, the section of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., sale 13,305 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Soparkar Peter is holding 273,251 shares at $14,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1934.12 for the present operating margin

+38.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stands at -1940.53. Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.88.