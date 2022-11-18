Is O-I Glass Inc. (OI) a Keeper?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The company’s stock price has collected -2.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE :OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for O-I Glass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.67, which is $0.03 above the current price. OI currently public float of 153.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OI was 1.24M shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI stocks went down by -2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.28% and a quarterly performance of 14.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for O-I Glass Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.13% for OI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to OI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

OI Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.44. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 36.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +2.23. Equity return is now at value 57.10, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.