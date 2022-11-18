Is Hologic Inc. (HOLX) a Keeper?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/18/22 that Covid Companies Are Losing Steam. Not This One.

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ :HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Hologic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HOLX currently public float of 247.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOLX was 1.71M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX stocks went down by -2.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.48% and a quarterly performance of 2.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Hologic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.42% for HOLX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $75 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOLX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

HOLX Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.20. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from Thornal Kevin R, who sale 19,118 shares at the price of $75.32 back on Nov 15. After this action, Thornal Kevin R now owns 62,368 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $1,440,062 using the latest closing price.

Griffin John M., the General Counsel of Hologic Inc., sale 26,902 shares at $76.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Griffin John M. is holding 168,944 shares at $2,047,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.54 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +26.77. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.