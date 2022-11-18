Is Dollar General Corporation (DG) a Keeper?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/28/22 that Inventory Pileup, Uneasy Shoppers Put Retailers in Jeopardy

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE :DG) Right Now?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DG is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Dollar General Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $270.13, which is $13.33 above the current price. DG currently public float of 224.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DG was 1.74M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

DG stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.37% and a quarterly performance of 0.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Dollar General Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.35% for DG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $265 based on the research report published on August 15th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to DG, setting the target price at $258 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

DG Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $250.98. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw 8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from Wenkoff Carman R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $240.49 back on Sep 30. After this action, Wenkoff Carman R now owns 22,980 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $2,404,911 using the latest closing price.

VASOS TODD J, the Chief Executive Officer of Dollar General Corporation, sale 97,259 shares at $241.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that VASOS TODD J is holding 85,369 shares at $23,492,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +7.01. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.