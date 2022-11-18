Is DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) a Keeper?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) went down by -6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.40. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.10, which is $10.37 above the current price. DOCN currently public float of 68.40M and currently shorts hold a 12.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCN was 1.43M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.44% and a quarterly performance of -34.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.01% for DOCN stocks with a simple moving average of -35.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2022.

DOCN Trading at -22.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.79. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw -64.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Brantz Carly D, who sale 1,773 shares at the price of $31.60 back on Nov 16. After this action, Brantz Carly D now owns 85,916 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $56,027 using the latest closing price.

Monroy Gabriel, the Chief Product Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 3,495 shares at $40.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Monroy Gabriel is holding 84,791 shares at $140,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.24 for the present operating margin

+60.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.55. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.39.