Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $446.76. The company’s stock price has collected 1.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE :DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Deere & Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $409.41, which is -$13.72 below the current price. DE currently public float of 301.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DE was 1.49M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE stocks went up by 1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.22% and a quarterly performance of 11.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Deere & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.52% for DE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DE, setting the target price at $396 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

DE Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $397.49. In addition, Deere & Company saw 20.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Reed Cory J, who sale 984 shares at the price of $405.11 back on Nov 08. After this action, Reed Cory J now owns 30,946 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $398,628 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Company, sale 285 shares at $400.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 30,946 shares at $114,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+30.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.59. Equity return is now at value 33.30, with 7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.