IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Just Got Our Attention

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) went down by -5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $285.61. The company’s stock price has collected -5.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE :IQV) Right Now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IQV is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IQV currently public float of 184.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IQV was 1.05M shares.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQV stocks went down by -5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.52% and a quarterly performance of -11.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for IQVIA Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.83% for IQV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $245 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to IQV, setting the target price at $256 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

IQV Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +21.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.44. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw -25.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from DANHAKL JOHN G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $272.93 back on Dec 22. After this action, DANHAKL JOHN G now owns 24,344 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc., valued at $2,729,300 using the latest closing price.

CONNAUGHTON JOHN, the Director of IQVIA Holdings Inc., sale 555,094 shares at $262.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that CONNAUGHTON JOHN is holding 62,390 shares at $145,767,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.