Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Just Got Our Attention

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.03. The company’s stock price has collected 4.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :INVZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.17, which is $5.72 above the current price. INVZ currently public float of 124.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVZ was 1.51M shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ stocks went up by 4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.56% and a quarterly performance of 8.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.93% for INVZ stocks with a simple moving average of 22.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVZ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for INVZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to INVZ, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the current year.

INVZ Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw -16.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2884.25 for the present operating margin

-91.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stands at -2809.35. Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.67.