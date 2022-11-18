Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $222.86. The company’s stock price has collected -3.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/22 that Rising Rates Help Some Banks More Than Others

Is It Worth Investing in First Republic Bank (NYSE :FRC) Right Now?

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRC is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for First Republic Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.06, which is $11.5 above the current price. FRC currently public float of 181.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRC was 1.46M shares.

FRC’s Market Performance

FRC stocks went down by -3.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.42% and a quarterly performance of -25.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for First Republic Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.40% for FRC stocks with a simple moving average of -18.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FRC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FRC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $143 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRC reach a price target of $188, previously predicting the price at $210. The rating they have provided for FRC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to FRC, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

FRC Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.85. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -40.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.