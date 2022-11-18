Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $17.88, which is $3.89 above the current price. CRDO currently public float of 104.07M and currently shorts hold a 10.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 1.60M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stocks went down by -2.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.07% and a quarterly performance of -4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.99% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at 13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +22.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Fleming Daniel W., who sale 56,250 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Nov 15. After this action, Fleming Daniel W. now owns 543,825 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $844,312 using the latest closing price.

Lam Yat Tung, the Chief Operating Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 150,000 shares at $15.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lam Yat Tung is holding 3,620,000 shares at $2,278,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.69 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -20.83. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.54.