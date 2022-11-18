Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $698.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is at 1.67.

ALGN currently public float of 73.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGN was 1.01M shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN stocks went down by -0.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.89% and a quarterly performance of -27.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for Align Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.70% for ALGN stocks with a simple moving average of -36.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $250 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $620, previously predicting the price at $880. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALGN, setting the target price at $575 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

ALGN Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.17. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw -70.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Thaler Warren S, who purchase 1,050 shares at the price of $191.21 back on Nov 02. After this action, Thaler Warren S now owns 30,666 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $200,770 using the latest closing price.

Myong Anne, the Director of Align Technology Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $190.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Myong Anne is holding 4,794 shares at $285,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 8.70 for asset returns.