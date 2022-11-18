Here’s How Your Trade Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Aggressively Right Now

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE :MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGY is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.58, which is $4.16 above the current price. MGY currently public float of 169.78M and currently shorts hold a 9.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGY was 1.77M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.25% and a quarterly performance of 9.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.06% for MGY stocks with a simple moving average of 11.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $28 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MGY, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

MGY Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.94. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw 38.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Walker John B, who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $24.26 back on Nov 08. After this action, Walker John B now owns 8,296,077 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $181,950,000 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.88 for the present operating margin

+68.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 79.60, with 41.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.