Here’s How Your Trade Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Aggressively Right Now

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.62. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/22 that Atlas Air to Be Bought by Apollo-Led Group

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AAWW) Right Now?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAWW is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.67, which is -$1.5 below the current price. AAWW currently public float of 28.04M and currently shorts hold a 11.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAWW was 674.71K shares.

AAWW’s Market Performance

AAWW stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.46% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.55% for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for AAWW stocks with a simple moving average of 21.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAWW stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AAWW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AAWW in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

AAWW Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.48%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAWW fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.47. In addition, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAWW starting from DIETRICH JOHN W, who sale 39,463 shares at the price of $84.13 back on Aug 01. After this action, DIETRICH JOHN W now owns 64,989 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $3,320,101 using the latest closing price.

Kokas Adam Richard, the EVP, GC & Secty. of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 9,975 shares at $88.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Kokas Adam Richard is holding 33,356 shares at $882,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.65 for the present operating margin

+23.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +12.24. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.