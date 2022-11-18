Graco Inc. (GGG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.09. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Graco Inc. (NYSE :GGG) Right Now?

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGG is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Graco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.57, which is $1.51 above the current price. GGG currently public float of 166.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGG was 763.10K shares.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.28% and a quarterly performance of -1.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Graco Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.03% for GGG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GGG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $61 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GGG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

GGG Trading at 8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.01. In addition, Graco Inc. saw -13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Ahlers David M, who sale 9,051 shares at the price of $70.22 back on Aug 19. After this action, Ahlers David M now owns 65,135 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $635,578 using the latest closing price.

Ahlers David M, the Executive Vice President of Graco Inc., sale 44,949 shares at $70.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Ahlers David M is holding 65,135 shares at $3,181,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.73 for the present operating margin

+52.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +22.13. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.