Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $463.46. The company’s stock price has collected -7.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Generac Stock Is Tumbling. Sales Have Slowed, and Inventory Is Piling Up.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNRC is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Generac Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $144.63, which is $55.0 above the current price. GNRC currently public float of 61.63M and currently shorts hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNRC was 2.03M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC stocks went down by -7.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.07% and a quarterly performance of -60.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for Generac Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for GNRC stocks with a simple moving average of -56.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $104 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $320. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

GNRC Trading at -32.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.06. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw -71.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $119.05 back on Nov 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 595,975 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $595,250 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $179.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 600,975 shares at $899,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.69 for the present operating margin

+35.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +14.27. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.