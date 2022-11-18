Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s stock price has collected -5.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.17.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

ZION currently public float of 147.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 1.38M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went down by -5.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of -11.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of -11.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZION, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on September 28th of the current year.

ZION Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.05. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -19.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $53.70 back on Nov 10. After this action, STEPHENS STEVEN DAN now owns 40,189 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $402,780 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON A SCOTT, the Exec VP and of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 14,774 shares at $49.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that ANDERSON A SCOTT is holding 14,530 shares at $736,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +37.79. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.