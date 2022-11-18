Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE :HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 0.92.

HIG currently public float of 316.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIG was 1.80M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.47% and a quarterly performance of 6.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.94% for HIG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $81 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HIG, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

HIG Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.06. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Swift Christopher, who sale 12,095 shares at the price of $74.16 back on Nov 10. After this action, Swift Christopher now owns 157,120 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $896,989 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 6,796 shares at $74.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 157,120 shares at $503,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.