Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Olo Inc. (OLO)?

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s stock price has collected -11.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that Olo Stock Plunges as Restaurants Hold Back on Software for Ordering

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE :OLO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Olo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.92, which is $2.21 above the current price. OLO currently public float of 102.48M and currently shorts hold a 10.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLO was 1.49M shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

OLO stocks went down by -11.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.26% and a quarterly performance of 1.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Olo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.84% for OLO stocks with a simple moving average of -28.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLO reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for OLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to OLO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

OLO Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Olo Inc. saw -62.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Benevides Peter J., who sale 1,717 shares at the price of $7.62 back on Sep 06. After this action, Benevides Peter J. now owns 151,249 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $13,084 using the latest closing price.

Das Nithya B., the COO and Chief Legal Officer of Olo Inc., sale 1,321 shares at $7.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Das Nithya B. is holding 55,873 shares at $10,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.83 for the present operating margin

+79.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -28.30. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.55.