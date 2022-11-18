Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.51. The company’s stock price has collected 3.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that The U.K. Canceled a Vaccine Deal. Here’s the Fallout for Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :DVAX) Right Now?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DVAX is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.20, which is $9.91 above the current price. DVAX currently public float of 127.26M and currently shorts hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DVAX was 1.98M shares.

DVAX’s Market Performance

DVAX stocks went up by 3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.81% and a quarterly performance of 9.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Dynavax Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.44% for DVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DVAX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +28.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.07. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw -5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Novack David F, who sale 52,204 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Nov 08. After this action, Novack David F now owns 2,066 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $650,984 using the latest closing price.

Hack Andrew A. F., the Director of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, sale 3,000,000 shares at $14.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Hack Andrew A. F. is holding 5,415,000 shares at $44,040,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.43 for the present operating margin

+60.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at +16.51. Equity return is now at value 89.50, with 31.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.