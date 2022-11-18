Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Just Got Our Attention

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.42. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCK is at 1.06.

CCK currently public float of 117.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCK was 1.70M shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.78% and a quarterly performance of -20.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Crown Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.37% for CCK stocks with a simple moving average of -22.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $71 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCK reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for CCK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CCK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

CCK Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.79. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw -29.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Kalaus Christy L., who sale 500 shares at the price of $93.90 back on Sep 08. After this action, Kalaus Christy L. now owns 4,894 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $46,950 using the latest closing price.

NOVAES DJALMA JR, the President – Americas Division of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $105.38 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NOVAES DJALMA JR is holding 80,328 shares at $526,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.89 for the present operating margin

+15.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at -4.43. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.