Chimerix Inc. (CMRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected 6.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ :CMRX) Right Now?

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is at 1.11.

CMRX currently public float of 79.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRX was 1.80M shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX stocks went up by 6.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.82% and a quarterly performance of -8.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Chimerix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.99% for CMRX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CMRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMRX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

CMRX Trading at 14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +32.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -65.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from MIDDLETON FRED A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Sep 29. After this action, MIDDLETON FRED A now owns 40,000 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $37,176 using the latest closing price.

Jakeman David, the Principal Accounting Officer of Chimerix Inc., sale 4,400 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Jakeman David is holding 127,532 shares at $8,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4573.52 for the present operating margin

+76.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc. stands at -8753.71. Equity return is now at value 147.00, with 119.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.