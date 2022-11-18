Can T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Remain Competitive?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $215.01. The company’s stock price has collected -1.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Wall Street Firm Bets on Forest Carbon Offsets

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.42, which is -$31.41 below the current price. TROW currently public float of 219.09M and currently shorts hold a 8.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.91M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stocks went down by -1.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.37% and a quarterly performance of -2.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.81% for TROW stocks with a simple moving average of -1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $70 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $138. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to TROW, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

TROW Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +23.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.95. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -37.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Stromberg William J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $124.15 back on Nov 11. After this action, Stromberg William J now owns 41,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $1,241,500 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 11,891 shares at $126.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 136,410 shares at $1,509,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.90 for the present operating margin

+84.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +39.14. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 16.30 for asset returns.