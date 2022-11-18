Can Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Remain Competitive?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.17. The company’s stock price has collected 2.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ :LBRDK) Right Now?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $145.29, which is $37.62 above the current price. LBRDK currently public float of 117.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRDK was 1.28M shares.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

LBRDK stocks went up by 2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.33% and a quarterly performance of -22.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Liberty Broadband Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.87% for LBRDK stocks with a simple moving average of -23.07% for the last 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.10. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corporation saw -45.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 10 shares at the price of $25.87 back on Jun 14. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 0 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation, valued at $259 using the latest closing price.

WARGO J DAVID, the Director of Liberty Broadband Corporation, purchase 100 shares at $110.76 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that WARGO J DAVID is holding 1,001 shares at $11,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.30 for the present operating margin

+44.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at +74.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.