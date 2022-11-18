Can Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Remain Competitive?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Kimberly-Clark’s Earnings Fall Short Amid ‘Persistent, Significant Inflation’

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE :KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $125.18, which is -$3.25 below the current price. KMB currently public float of 336.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMB was 1.60M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.12% and a quarterly performance of -5.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.96% for KMB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMB, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

KMB Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.61. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Hsu Michael D., who sale 41,698 shares at the price of $140.08 back on May 12. After this action, Hsu Michael D. now owns 89,593 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $5,840,943 using the latest closing price.

Wilkinson Tristram, the President, APAC of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 2,069 shares at $137.17 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wilkinson Tristram is holding 14,102 shares at $283,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.33. Equity return is now at value 317.30, with 9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.