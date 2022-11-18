Can HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Remain Competitive?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s stock price has collected 5.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE :DINO) Right Now?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DINO is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for HF Sinclair Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.92, which is -$0.51 below the current price. DINO currently public float of 151.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DINO was 1.85M shares.

DINO’s Market Performance

DINO stocks went up by 5.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.11% and a quarterly performance of 23.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for HF Sinclair Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.63% for DINO stocks with a simple moving average of 39.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DINO, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

DINO Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.00. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw 98.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Jennings Michael, who sale 45,500 shares at the price of $63.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, Jennings Michael now owns 242,999 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $2,887,542 using the latest closing price.

MYERS FRANKLIN, the Director of HF Sinclair Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $60.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MYERS FRANKLIN is holding 119,608 shares at $608,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+6.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +2.99. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.