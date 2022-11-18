Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Just Got Our Attention

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.51. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :COLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLD is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Americold Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.19, which is $2.62 above the current price. COLD currently public float of 268.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLD was 1.76M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.37% and a quarterly performance of -7.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Americold Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.53% for COLD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33.50 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLD reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for COLD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to COLD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

COLD Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +28.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.15. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc. saw -12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Snyder James C JR, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $29.86 back on Nov 10. After this action, Snyder James C JR now owns 36,812 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc., valued at $101,514 using the latest closing price.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C, the of Americold Realty Trust Inc., sale 2,603 shares at $28.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that NOVOSEL THOMAS C is holding 0 shares at $75,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc. stands at -1.12. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.40 for asset returns.