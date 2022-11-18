A Lesson to Learn: Teekay Corporation (TK)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE :TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TK is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Teekay Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. TK currently public float of 67.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TK was 718.52K shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK stocks went up by 4.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.43% and a quarterly performance of 24.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Teekay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.93% for TK stocks with a simple moving average of 33.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 43.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.19 for the present operating margin

-7.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at -15.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.