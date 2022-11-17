Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s stock price has collected 1.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/21/22 that Beyond Meat Stock Jumps After Hitting All-Time Low. It Finally Has Some Good News.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE :YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.56, which is $9.15 above the current price. YUM currently public float of 281.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.75M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stocks went up by 1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.19% and a quarterly performance of 5.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Yum! Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.47% for YUM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $144 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to YUM, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

YUM Trading at 8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.20. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw -10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M, who sale 1,215 shares at the price of $118.30 back on Aug 12. After this action, GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M now owns 1,233 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $143,734 using the latest closing price.

Russell David Eric, the Vice President, Controller of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 4,454 shares at $118.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Russell David Eric is holding 17,266 shares at $527,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.99 for the present operating margin

+48.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +23.92. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with 22.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.