Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Just Got Our Attention

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.32. The company’s stock price has collected 9.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that Williams-Sonoma Stock Climbs on Reassuring Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE :WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.83, which is $25.86 above the current price. WSM currently public float of 65.91M and currently shorts hold a 16.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSM was 1.19M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM stocks went up by 9.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.76% and a quarterly performance of -24.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Williams-Sonoma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for WSM stocks with a simple moving average of -7.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to WSM, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

WSM Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.78. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw -25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from ALBER LAURA, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $150.43 back on Sep 09. After this action, ALBER LAURA now owns 501,653 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $3,008,582 using the latest closing price.

Benson Marta, the PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $148.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Benson Marta is holding 43,477 shares at $1,784,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 81.00, with 26.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.